Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Position Lifted by TT International Asset Management LTD

TT International Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 802,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,840 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 5.7% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $65,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 19,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 6,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $80.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $418.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 42.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3392 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Erste Group Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.