Talanx (ETR:TLX) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($49.47) price objective on Talanx (ETR:TLX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €47.20 ($49.68) price target on shares of Talanx in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ETR TLX opened at €43.80 ($46.11) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.01. Talanx has a fifty-two week low of €33.44 ($35.20) and a fifty-two week high of €44.42 ($46.76). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €39.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €37.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion and a PE ratio of 10.33.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

