Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Buys 9,455 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,006 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,455 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 1.6% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1,352.0% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of INTC opened at $28.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.15. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. KGI Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

