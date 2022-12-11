Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Grows Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,455 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $330.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.40. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $675.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $405.42.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

