Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Has $2.62 Million Stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 737,700 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KGC. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146,672,975 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $525,083,000 after buying an additional 61,068,468 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 76,878,243 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $451,663,000 after purchasing an additional 17,569,586 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 374.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285,284 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,660,612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condire Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $17,900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of KGC opened at $4.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.74. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Kinross Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.25 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.70.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.