Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Has $4.06 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,460 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,400 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,441,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,321 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,979,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,313 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 492.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,890,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 302.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,822,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,318 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE CL opened at $77.78 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

