Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Has $4.53 Million Stock Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,304,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,430,000 after acquiring an additional 154,240 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 41,137 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 475,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 784,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 41,192 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $12.60 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,500.00%.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

