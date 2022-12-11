Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Has $9.29 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 1.4% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $9,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $413,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 72,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 133,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $87.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

