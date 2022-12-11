Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,852 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 122.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on TD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Shares of TD stock opened at $66.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.64 and a 200 day moving average of $65.87. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $57.27 and a 52 week high of $86.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.7081 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.11%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.