Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Purchases 36,540 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 248,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,540 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up approximately 1.7% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $11,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $86.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.06.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

