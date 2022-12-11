Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Purchases 44,050 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,125 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,050 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 5,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,634 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $40.43 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.99.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

