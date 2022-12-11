Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Sells 2,295 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the period. Cigna comprises approximately 1.3% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cigna were worth $8,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Cigna by 4.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Cigna by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 0.3% in the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Stock Performance

Shares of CI opened at $332.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.84. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $211.97 and a 12 month high of $336.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.32.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

