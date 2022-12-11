Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Sells 3,631 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $7,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in McKesson by 1,257.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.00.

MCK opened at $371.41 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $228.19 and a one year high of $401.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $372.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.43.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.66 billion. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,233 shares of company stock worth $8,627,753 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

