Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Sells 4,224 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,224 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 93.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 923,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,454,000 after purchasing an additional 447,540 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 25.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,030,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,382,000 after purchasing an additional 208,690 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,335,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $521,519,000 after purchasing an additional 207,214 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 18.0% in the first quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 991,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,114,000 after purchasing an additional 151,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,426,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $379,437,000 after acquiring an additional 141,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RenaissanceRe

In other news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total value of $159,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,194.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

RNR stock opened at $186.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $124.18 and a one year high of $189.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.47.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported ($9.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.42) by ($1.85). RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 29.35%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. On average, analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is -4.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.67.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

See Also

