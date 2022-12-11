Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Sells 7,190 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,190 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 331.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $100.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DUK. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.27.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.