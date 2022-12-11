Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Price Performance

TENX opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. Tenax Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Equities research analysts predict that Tenax Therapeutics will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenax Therapeutics

About Tenax Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TENX Get Rating ) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,965,885 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,836 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.80% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 41.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

