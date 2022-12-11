Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Tenax Therapeutics Price Performance
TENX opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. Tenax Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27.
Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Equities research analysts predict that Tenax Therapeutics will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.
About Tenax Therapeutics
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenax Therapeutics (TENX)
