Terra Classic Price Down 5.2% Over Last Week (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 11th. In the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Classic has a market cap of $998.71 million and approximately $47.94 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009364 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00025477 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005789 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002058 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000776 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007883 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000056 BTC.
Terra Classic Profile
Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,872,963,176,289 coins and its circulating supply is 5,983,354,231,770 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Terra Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.