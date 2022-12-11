TerraClassicUSD Trading Up 12.7% Over Last Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 11th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $241.54 million and $28.14 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0246 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00078217 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00057100 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000372 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001316 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009847 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00025549 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001474 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005242 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000256 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,805,841,773 coins and its circulating supply is 9,805,144,274 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.
