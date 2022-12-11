TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Tops $0.0243

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 11th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for $0.0243 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 9% against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $238.48 million and $19.26 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00075329 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00056355 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000365 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001279 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009504 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00024454 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001478 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00005009 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000248 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,805,826,966 coins and its circulating supply is 9,805,125,651 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.