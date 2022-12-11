Tezos Achieves Market Capitalization of $919.85 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. In the last week, Tezos has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $919.85 million and $10.67 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005836 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009558 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00025443 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002580 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007900 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 940,844,046 coins and its circulating supply is 919,410,383 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

