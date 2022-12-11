The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Core Lithium (OTC:CXOXF)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Core Lithium (OTC:CXOXF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Core Lithium from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get Core Lithium alerts:

Core Lithium Trading Down 2.4 %

CXOXF opened at 0.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 0.89. Core Lithium has a 52 week low of 0.34 and a 52 week high of 1.30.

About Core Lithium

Core Lithium Ltd engages in the development of lithium and various metal deposits in Northern Territory and South Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, iron, silver, uranium, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Finniss Lithium project located to the south of Darwin port in the Northern Territory.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Core Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.