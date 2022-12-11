The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.33-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $66.00 million-$68.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.19 million.

NASDAQ HCKT opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average of $20.51. The Hackett Group has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The company has a market cap of $662.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered The Hackett Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in The Hackett Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in The Hackett Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

