The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Receives $40.75 Average PT from Analysts

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.64.

KHC has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $39.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.24. The company has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 108.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 206.4% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 204.0% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

