The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stake Boosted by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,468 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.81% of Lovesac worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lovesac by 29.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,853,000 after purchasing an additional 228,148 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lovesac by 25.0% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 890,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,142,000 after buying an additional 178,119 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lovesac by 101.3% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 821,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,409,000 after buying an additional 413,458 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lovesac by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,559,000 after buying an additional 36,912 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Lovesac by 4.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,139,000 after buying an additional 29,094 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $19.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.33. The firm has a market cap of $297.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.43. The Lovesac Company has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $85.13.

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.51 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 5.46%. Lovesac’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Walter Field Mclallen purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,001.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LOVE shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Lovesac from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lovesac from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Lovesac from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Lovesac from $97.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

