The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Adalta Capital Management LLC

Adalta Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 8.9% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 11.3% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,128,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,417,000 after acquiring an additional 216,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on WMB shares. Citigroup started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.22. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average of $32.79.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $290,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,155,623.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.