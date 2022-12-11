Theta Fuel Price Hits $0.0440 on Top Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 11th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0440 or 0.00000256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $233.22 million and approximately $5.62 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00078262 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00057281 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001326 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000372 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009895 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00025591 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001474 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005198 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000139 BTC.
About Theta Fuel
Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
