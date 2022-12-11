Threshold Price Up 0.3% This Week (T)

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. In the last week, Threshold has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for about $0.0184 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $184.18 million and approximately $4.36 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00011317 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005828 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00036361 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00047405 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005817 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00020913 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00240431 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01856653 USD and is down -2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $5,766,790.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.