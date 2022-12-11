Threshold Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $183.07 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One Threshold token can now be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $183.07 million and approximately $3.85 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Threshold has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00012019 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005850 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00036480 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00047051 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005817 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021008 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00239580 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003696 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01856653 USD and is down -2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $5,766,790.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

