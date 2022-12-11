Toncoin Price Tops $2.04 on Major Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for about $2.04 or 0.00011900 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $6.98 billion and approximately $35.47 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.86648567 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $29,162,463.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

