TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd Buys Shares of 2,637,000 Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,637,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,079,000. Vipshop comprises approximately 16.8% of TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 22,150,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,354,000 after buying an additional 13,186,741 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 372.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,973,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,982,000 after buying an additional 12,589,357 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,580,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 362.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,236,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,142,000 after buying an additional 3,321,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,492,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,437,000 after buying an additional 2,297,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Vipshop from $10.90 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.80 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.66.

Vipshop stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.63. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $13.23. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.60.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

