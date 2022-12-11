Tribe Achieves Market Cap of $103.80 Million (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 11th. One Tribe token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001334 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Tribe has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. Tribe has a market capitalization of $103.80 million and approximately $57.52 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $936.67 or 0.05457982 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.76 or 0.00511356 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,199.60 or 0.30298085 BTC.

Tribe launched on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. Tribe’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official website is fei.money. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

