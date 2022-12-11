TT International Asset Management LTD Buys 5,599 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

TT International Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,606 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the quarter. Owens Corning accounts for about 0.2% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $799,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 261.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 615,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,341,000 after acquiring an additional 444,939 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 15.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 26.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,272,000 after acquiring an additional 403,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 107.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 119,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 62,128 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $224,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $224,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $324,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,900 shares of company stock worth $1,162,720 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC stock opened at $92.80 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.42.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.40. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 10.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on OC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

