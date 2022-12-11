TT International Asset Management LTD Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

TT International Asset Management LTD raised its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 250.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,664 shares during the period. JD.com makes up 0.1% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 95.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 99.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Trading Down 3.4 %

JD opened at $58.32 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $78.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 648.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JD.com Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JD. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.