TT International Asset Management LTD Makes New $521,000 Investment in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,262,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,910,000 after purchasing an additional 518,283 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 1.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,242,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,527,000 after purchasing an additional 54,950 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new position in BioNTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,490,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 21.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,847,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,527,000 after purchasing an additional 321,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 25.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after purchasing an additional 331,101 shares in the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $148.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BioNTech from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen began coverage on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BioNTech from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.17.

BioNTech stock opened at $170.30 on Friday. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $117.08 and a 12 month high of $302.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.16.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $7.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $3.38. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 66.45% and a net margin of 55.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 35.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

