TT International Asset Management LTD Sells 46,962 Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

TT International Asset Management LTD decreased its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 971,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,962 shares during the quarter. Niu Technologies makes up about 0.7% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. TT International Asset Management LTD owned approximately 1.26% of Niu Technologies worth $8,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 307,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies Trading Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ:NIU opened at $5.81 on Friday. Niu Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $19.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.44 million, a PE ratio of 83.00, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.66.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Niu Technologies from $14.30 to $6.70 in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.

