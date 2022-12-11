Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TPB. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Turning Point Brands to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut Turning Point Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

NYSE:TPB opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.31. Turning Point Brands has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $374.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 6.11.

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Turning Point Brands by 8.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 66.8% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

