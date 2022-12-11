Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPBGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TPB. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Turning Point Brands to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut Turning Point Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Turning Point Brands Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:TPB opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.31. Turning Point Brands has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $374.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 6.11.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turning Point Brands

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Turning Point Brands by 8.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 66.8% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

