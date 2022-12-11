Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 66,405.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 358,591 shares during the period. General Electric accounts for 3.2% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plancorp LLC raised its position in General Electric by 1.5% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in General Electric by 3.4% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 29,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 5.1% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

GE stock opened at $81.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. General Electric has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $103.73. The stock has a market cap of $89.00 billion, a PE ratio of -14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.37.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.79%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

