Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Has $547,000 Position in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,529 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Matterport worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTTR. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTTR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Matterport from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Matterport from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Matterport from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

Shares of Matterport stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. Matterport, Inc. has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $25.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average is $4.06.

In other Matterport news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $230,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 295,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,582.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Matterport news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $230,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 295,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,582.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Krikorian sold 867,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $4,040,658.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,562,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,503,169.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,727,368 shares of company stock worth $7,186,613 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

