U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ GROW opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $6.37. The company has a market cap of $43.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 2.01.
Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Global Investors
In related news, CEO Frank E. Holmes acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $32,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 261,486 shares in the company, valued at $844,599.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors Company Profile
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on U.S. Global Investors (GROW)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.