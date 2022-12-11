U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ GROW opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $6.37. The company has a market cap of $43.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 2.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Global Investors

In related news, CEO Frank E. Holmes acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $32,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 261,486 shares in the company, valued at $844,599.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 26,848 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 1,301.8% during the 3rd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 139,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 129,620 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Kanen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $2,001,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 1st quarter worth $471,000. 27.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

