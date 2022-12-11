Ultra Market Capitalization Tops $69.32 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. During the last week, Ultra has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $69.32 million and $1.35 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17,154.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.05 or 0.00635718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00262803 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00051932 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00057265 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005192 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000697 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

