Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ultralife has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $6.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average is $4.78.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.23 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%.

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $117,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 943,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,887,833.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.12 per share, for a total transaction of $117,832.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 943,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,887,833.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 20,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $83,144.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 895,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,978.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULBI. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ultralife by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 958,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 56,983 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultralife by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultralife by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

