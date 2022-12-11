UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Price Target Raised to €16.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €15.00 ($15.79) to €16.00 ($16.84) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on UNCRY. AlphaValue raised shares of UniCredit to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of UniCredit from €15.40 ($16.21) to €15.00 ($15.79) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of UniCredit from €14.50 ($15.26) to €17.00 ($17.89) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of UniCredit from €14.40 ($15.16) to €16.90 ($17.79) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UniCredit from €11.90 ($12.53) to €12.50 ($13.16) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.16.

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of UniCredit stock opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.40. UniCredit has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $9.05.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.