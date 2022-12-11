Uniswap (UNI) Trading Down 2% This Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.03 or 0.00035152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.60 billion and $39.21 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Uniswap has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.48 or 0.00451319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00021760 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005907 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001204 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00018546 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000304 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.10543842 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 576 active market(s) with $39,353,087.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

