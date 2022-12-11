Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Receives $35.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.60.

Several brokerages have commented on UBX. Wedbush raised their target price on Unity Biotechnology to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Unity Biotechnology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Unity Biotechnology from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Unity Biotechnology from $80.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of UBX opened at $2.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average of $5.39. Unity Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $19.11. The firm has a market cap of $40.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Unity Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:UBX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.37). As a group, research analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBX. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,681 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 42,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

