Utrust (UTK) Market Cap Tops $50.04 Million

Utrust (UTK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $50.04 million and $3.33 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Utrust has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One Utrust token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000583 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com.

Utrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

