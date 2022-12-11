Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) is TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 526,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 589,900 shares during the quarter. Vale comprises about 5.0% of TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd’s holdings in Vale were worth $7,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 97.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 255.7% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 104.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 19.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VALE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.35.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $16.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.86. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 billion. Vale had a net margin of 45.53% and a return on equity of 53.54%. Analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

