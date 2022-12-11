Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,056,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,325 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $43,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,185.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,742,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,206,102 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,979,000 after buying an additional 5,912,598 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,219,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,701 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,008,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,873 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.17 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $51.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.98.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

