Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) is Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,906 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $13,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,058.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VPL opened at $66.11 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $80.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.57.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

