Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) is Captrust Financial Advisors’ 7th Largest Position

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,124,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.5% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 2.02% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $204,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGK. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $181.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.44. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $165.89 and a 52-week high of $265.00.

