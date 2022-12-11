Velas 24-Hour Volume Reaches $609,288.57 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Velas has a market capitalization of $60.95 million and $609,288.57 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0255 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00077294 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00056124 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001308 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00024924 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005200 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000142 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,386,958,655 coins. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

